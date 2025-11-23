Paul Finebaum Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin's Future Decision Amid Buzz
The LSU Tigers remain a serious threat to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford as the program continues its pursuit.
In what has become a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the administration in Baton Rouge is preparing to offer a record-setting deal to the Kiffin.
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
But the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators are preparing deals in the same ballpark as the bidding war for Kiffin continues this fall.
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has revealed his pick for where Kiffin will land after hopping on Get Up earlier this week.
Paul Finebaum's Pick:
“I think it’s Florida. He’s always been a Florida fan,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He grew up idolizing Steve Spurrier. I think it comes down to Florida or LSU. It seems like he has already left Ole Miss. You just don’t leave them hanging like he has.
"If you’re going to stay there, all you have to do is say I’ve just agreed to a new contract. So I think he’s trying to decide between LSU and Florida, and Florida seems like a slightly better choice.”
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts:
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.