Paul Finebaum Reacts to LSU's 'Disgraceful' Process of Firing Brian Kelly Amid Battle
The Brian Kelly and LSU saga took a turn on Monday night following the news that the former Tigers head coach has filed a lawsuit against the university.
LSU has taken the position that the university never "formally terminated" Kelly and will now attempt to fire him "for cause," according to ESPN.
According to ESPN's report on Monday night, Kelly’s attorneys were made aware of LSU's stance where the university is looking to avoid paying the entirety of Kelly's $54 million buyout.
Following the decision to fire the program's decision-maker, it was reported that Kelly turned down settlement offers of $25 million and $30 million. Kelly's suit also states the settlement offers.
According to a copy of Kelly's lawsuit against LSU that was obtained by ESPN, “LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed."
Kelly’s representatives also stated that, “LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination.
"To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause.”
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the subject - calling LSU's process of firing Kelly "disgraceful" amid a messy legal battle in Baton Rouge.
"We try to prop up everybody here,” Finebaum said Tuesday on The Paul Finebaum Show. “And we were in Baton Rouge a number of weeks ago, talking to everybody who mattered down there. But I have never seen a school do more damage to itself in the span of two weeks.
“You have every right to fire your coach. But the sleaziness that has permeated the air in Louisiana since the Brian Kelly firing is pretty disgraceful.”
“I don’t know if you’ve ever had a contract, but it’s a two-way deal,” Finebaum added. “You can hate Brian Kelly, but you still have to agree he is entitled to whatever his contract stipulates. Whether the governor, whether the other characters in this cartoon agree or not.”
On Tuesday morning, prominent lawyer Tom Mars weighed in on the lawsuit where he believes LSU will have a difficult time in court in an attempt to fire Kelly for cause.
"LSU is cooked. Louisiana law may be unique, but it doesn’t recognize LSU’s stupidity in making a $54 million deal with Brian Kelly as a legal justification to stiff him," Mars wrote via X.
Now, as the situation ramps up, Kelly and his representatives have formally filed suit against LSU in an attempt to receive “declaratory judgment confirming that LSU’s termination of Coach Kelly is without cause and that Coach Kelly is entitled to receive the full liquidated damages.”
LSU remains in headlines following the firing of Kelly with the situation in Baton Rouge once again taking a turn across a chaotic two weeks for the university.
