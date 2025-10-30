Paul Finebaum Reacts to Recent Comments Made About LSU Football's Coaching Search
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry sent shockwaves across the college football world on Wednesday afternoon following remarks made surrounding the LSU Tigers coaching search.
In a press conference this week, Landry spoke at length about LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward while forcefully shutting down the idea that he will be selecting the program's next head coach.
“We are not going down a failed path,” Landry said. “This is a pattern. The guy that wrote that contract cost Texas A&M 70 something million dollars. We’ve got a 53 million dollar liability. We are not doing that again. I believe we’re going to find a great coach — maybe we’ll let President Trump pick it, he loves winners.
"I’m not gonna be picking the next coach, but I can promise you we’re going to pick a coach and make sure he’s successful. We’re going to make sure he’s compensated properly and we’re going to put metrics on it because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country, then leaving the tax payers to foot the bill.”
It's important to note that LSU is without a university president as it currently stands, which is why Landry was involved in the decision to fire Brian Kelly last weekend while also discussing the coaching search.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the recent remarks made by Landry and what it may mean for the coaching search in Baton Rouge.
“There’s been a lot of speculation about Scott Woodward, who is the athletic director down there,” Finebaum said Wednesday on his show. “Some people thought maybe he would be able to survive and maybe choose the next [head football coach].
"Well, I don’t think that’s going to happen based on what I am reading now coming from a press conference that is currently going on in Baton Rouge, being conducted by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. … That is the governor of the state of Louisiana essentially saying Scott Woodward is done.
“I have rarely ever seen anything quite like that. But the governor is the de facto head of not only the state of Louisiana, but the LSU coaching search.”
Landry emphatically stated that Woodward will not be the person to select the next decision-maker in Baton Rouge - citing large buyouts from previous hires of Jimbo Fisher [Texas A&M] and Kelly.
“He didn’t just say that Scott Woodward wouldn’t make the selection. He reiterated that Woodward was the one who hired Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and hired Kelly,” Finebaum said.
“I don’t know how Scott Woodward’s still sitting there as the athletic director, but the governor pretty well body-bagged him today at this press availability.”
LSU continues searching for its university president, with the hire set to be finalized within the next two weeks, where the head coaching search in Baton Rouge will the ramp up.
