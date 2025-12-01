Paul Finebaum Reveals Nick Saban Played Integral Role In Lane Kiffin's Move to LSU
There's a new leader in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin officially making the decision to become the next head coach of the program.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin departs the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run where he's now made his way to Louisiana as the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" emerged as the storyline of the 2025 college football season with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators battling it out for his services across multiple weeks.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have landed Kiffin in a move that has sent shockwaves across the college football scene.
After meeting with family, members of his camp, and talking things over with mentors, Kiffin came to the decision to depart Oxford for the opportunity in Baton Rouge.
“This was really hard. My heart was here," Kiffin told ESPN's Marty Smith. "But I talked to some mentors—Coach Carroll, Coach Saban—and especially when Coach Carroll said, 'Man, your dad would tell you to go, man. Take the shot. Take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.'
"You know, I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling, even though it was an exciting year. But, you know, I think we gave a lot to this program and to the city, and had some of the most historic wins in this stadium we’ve ever had, and the best regular season in the history of the school.
"So, I feel proud of that part. But it just became time. You know, I talked to God and he told me it’s time to take a new step. It’s a new chapter.”
A piece that helped elevate the Tigers' pursuit: Nick Saban.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed that Saban played an integral role in the LSU Tigers ultimately landing Kiffin's services.
“Kiffin said, I believe it was Friday night or Saturday, that he’s going to call Pete Carroll and Nick Saban. Come on. He has been talking to Nick Saban all along,” Finebaum said.
“Most people firmly believe that Nick Saban, who once fired Lane Kiffin—as most others have—is suggesting to him or has suggested to go to LSU.
“I’m told that Saban said, ‘Had I stayed there, I would have won more national championships.’ That is debatable, by the way. But, I think it shows that LSU is an easier place to win.
"There’s really no other distractions, even though recruiting is national now—the portal and all that—it is just a place that most coaches, even Ed Orgeron, could not miss winning a national championship.”
Now, Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to build a dynasty with the purple and gold as the new head coach of the program.
