Paul Finebaum Reveals Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Future As LSU Football, Florida Push
The LSU administration has circled Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's No. 1 target as the search for a new decision-maker continues in the Bayou State.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) further cemented a spot in the College Football Playoff after a Week 12 victory over the Florida Gators, but the buzz on the Rebels is the future of Kiffin in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have turned up the heat for the Ole Miss shot-caller with Kiffin's family visiting both Baton Rouge and Gainesville earlier this week to scope out each city.
Now, as decision time inches closer for the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel, the predictions are rolling in.
From national analysts believing Kiffin will return to Ole Miss to others stating a move to the NFL could be in the cards, the picks are endless.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed his pick on SportsCenter's Get Up on Wednesday morning. Where does the national analyst believe Kiffin coaches in 2026?
Paul Finebaum's Pick:
“I think it’s Florida. He’s always been a Florida fan,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He grew up idolizing Steve Spurrier. I think it comes down to Florida or LSU. It seems like he has already left Ole Miss. You just don’t leave them hanging like he has.
"If you’re going to stay there, all you have to do is say I’ve just agreed to a new contract. So I think he’s trying to decide between LSU and Florida, and Florida seems like a slightly better choice.”
Lane Kiffin's Take:
Kiffin weighed in on recent reports surrounding an ultimatum given to him as the rumor mill swirled stating that he had until Nov. 28 to make a decision.
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week. You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
