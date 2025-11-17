Potential Brian Kelly Replacement, $85 Million Coach Agrees to Deal With ACC School
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the coaching search ramping up in Baton Rouge following the firing of Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
Kelly compiled a 34-14 record during his time in the Bayou State, but a 5-3 start to the 2025 season led the LSU administration to pull the plug on the "Kelly Era" where he was relieved of his duties.
Since then, LSU has remained in headlines with Kelly's replacement one that will have significant intrigue as the coaching search ramps up.
The administration in Baton Rouge has identified Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as a top target with the program preparing to roll out the red carpet for his services.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
But there are other potential candidates on the docket where one can be crossed off of the list: Former Penn State head coach James Franklin.
Franklin has hovered as a betting favorite for the LSU Tigers, according to BetOnline, but appears to be trending elsewhere as the coaching carousel ramps up.
Recent LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
Now, he's accepted the Virginia Tech Hokies job after significant buzz across the last 10-plus days.
"Virginia Tech and James Franklin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the school’s next coach. Franklin has won 128 games over 15 seasons as the head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State. He led Penn State to the CFP semi-finals last year," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote.
LSU continues it's coaching search in Baton Rouge with another potential candidate now crossed off of the list.
