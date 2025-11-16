Potential Brian Kelly Replacement Makes Definitive Statement on Future Amid LSU Buzz
The LSU Tigers coaching search is ramping up in Baton Rouge with the administration beginning to identify top candidates on the board.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, the Bayou Bengals joined the growing list of programs searching for new decision-makers this fall.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers, among others, are looking to land new head coaches moving forward.
For the LSU gig, potential candidates are being thrown in the mix left and right, but it's clear a top target on the board is Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin.
But there are other names worth mentioning on the potential candidate list - namely Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The Arizona State decision-maker is a hot commodity on the coaching carousel, but has once again reiterated his desire to remain with the Sun Devils. He will stay with the program and not depart this offseason.
Dillingham Silences Rumors:
“I mean, this is – like I said, I’ve said this from the beginning. My next-door neighbor is my sister. My parents live three doors down. You know, my wife’s parents like five doors down," Dillingham said.
“My wife is as competitive a person as you’ll ever see. She’s a person who wants to, you know, win national championships. She’s a person who wants to win. Like, she’s competitive and she loves ball. I mean, we flew and just watched late last night and just watched Bo Nix play in Denver, and then flew back so I could get back on the road recruiting.
"And she’s a person who is super competitive, and she wants to be able to compete and win national championships, win conference championships – just be in a position to win,” Dillingham added. “So, having the family support here, it’s a really cool thing.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all,” Dillingham said of how he handles his name coming up in coaching searches. “I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things – personally, professionally.
"So, I don’t really worry about anything but our players… The things that matter to me are the relationships you build along the way. And so, I think, for me, I just kind of keep my head down, try to do the best job I can for our players because that’s what this is all about.”
Dillingham has once again slammed the door shut on departing Arizona State this offseason where he has reaffirmed his desire to remain the head coach of the Sun Devils in 2026.
