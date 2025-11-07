Potential LSU Football Head Coach Candidate Slams Door Shut on Leaving Current School
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this month with the rumor mill swirling surrounding the program's head coaching search following the news to part ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
In what became a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Kelly was relieved of his duties amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season with LSU emerging as arguably the No. 1 job available in this year's coaching carousel.
Since LSU made the move to fire Kelly after compiling a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge, the rumor mill has been heating up surrounding potential candidates on the program's radar.
This week, a potential candidate slammed the door shut on departing his current situation for the LSU Tigers job this year.
The Potential Candidate: Kenny Dillingham [Arizona State]
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham will be a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel with programs set to roll out the red carpet for the rising star.
"Dillingham is the prototype of what it is to be a head coach in the modern era. He is passionate about building bonds and relating to his players, he understands what it takes to win and he’s done well on the field in turning around Arizona State," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He grew up in the Phoenix area and went to school at ASU, though would recognize that you get a shot at a job like LSU only once."
Dillingham Silences Rumors:
“I mean, this is – like I said, I’ve said this from the beginning. My next-door neighbor is my sister. My parents live three doors down. You know, my wife’s parents like five doors down," Dillingham said.
“My wife is as competitive a person as you’ll ever see. She’s a person who wants to, you know, win national championships. She’s a person who wants to win. Like, she’s competitive and she loves ball. I mean, we flew and just watched late last night and just watched Bo Nix play in Denver, and then flew back so I could get back on the road recruiting.
"And she’s a person who is super competitive, and she wants to be able to compete and win national championships, win conference championships – just be in a position to win,” Dillingham added. “So, having the family support here, it’s a really cool thing.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all,” Dillingham said of how he handles his name coming up in coaching searches. “I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things – personally, professionally.
"So, I don’t really worry about anything but our players… The things that matter to me are the relationships you build along the way. And so, I think, for me, I just kind of keep my head down, try to do the best job I can for our players because that’s what this is all about.”
Dillingham has slammed the door shut on departing Arizona State this offseason where he has once again reaffirmed his desire to remain the head coach of the Sun Devils in 2026.
