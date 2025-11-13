Potential LSU Football Head Coach Candidate Sparks Controversy After Latest Comments
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz remains one of the hottest names on the market in this year's coaching carousel with multiple programs in pursuit of his services.
The shot-caller in Columbia has helped turn around a Missouri program over the last few seasons where he's emerged as a potential candidate for the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Penn State Nittany Lions job openings.
For the LSU job, Sports Illustrated believes he's a deserving candidate for the gig due to his savviness in recruiting - specifically in the new era of NIL.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
But Drinkwitz quickly took social media by storm on Wednesday after pushing back on the "playoff-or-bust" mentality across college football.
“I talked about this at SEC Media Days, we gotta get out of this ‘Oh man, it’s playoffs or bust,'” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday night’s Tiger Talk radio show. “Yes, again, we’re shooting for the moon, we’re going to put our whole self into that, but only 12 teams make the Playoffs and we put ourselves in position in November to be there.
"Didn’t get it done, I got that. But if the season only counts for 12 football teams, and we got a 127 D1 football teams, that math’s not gonna math very well.
“Football is more than just the Playoff potential, and again, we were there, we didn’t get it done. But there’s a whole heck of a lot to be proud of, there’s a whole heck of a lot to play for,” Drinkwitz continued.
“When I took over, we didn’t go to a bowl game, we (were under) NCAA probation, and ever since then, we’ve been going to bowl games. And there’s a lot of programs right now that would trade us spots. … So (we’ve) just got to keep on fighting, keep on believing, and we’re going to get ourselves back there. We’re going to bust through.”
The remark quickly landed on LSU fans' social media feeds where the fanbase was not impressed with his statement - quickly writing him off as a candidate.
LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry recently stated that the Tigers must be in the College Football Playoff every year due to the resources in Baton Rouge.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, the new era of LSU Football is set to begin with Ausberry eyeing top candidates while spearheading the search.
“Our next chapter is to hire a football coach,” Ausberry said. “Hire the best football coach there is. That’s our jobs. We’ll go out there, and we are not going to let this program fail.
"LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There’s 12 teams that make it. It’s going to expand here. We have to be one of those at LSU. No substitute.”
Now, when it comes to Drinkwitz, his recently remarks have taken social media by storm with the LSU Tigers fanbase unimpressed with his thoughts on the College Football Playoff.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.