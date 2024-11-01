Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Final Four Games This Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program in the College Football Playoff hunt despite dropping their second game of the season in Week 9 at Texas A&M.
Now, sitting at 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play, the Bayou Bengals have four more games on the schedule.
LSU controls its own destiny down the stretch with matchups against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Tigers will be favored in three out of their last four games of the season.
The lone game they will not be favored in is next weekend's battle in Death Valley against Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.
Brian Kelly is yet to lose in a prime time showdown in Baton Rouge during his tenure; making the matchup that much more intriguing.
LSU Tigers on SI went to the FPI to predict the final four games of the season with a glimpse into the Tigers' College Football Playoff Chances.
Predicting the Final Four Regular Season Games:
ESPN's Football Power Index: LSU has a 21.2 percent chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff and a 4.3 percent chance to win the SEC Championship.
LSU will take it week-by-week, but it's simple: The Bayou Bengals must win out to keep their postseason goals alive with matchups against Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma left on the 2024 schedule.
ESPN's FPI provided early predictions on the remaining schedule for the Tigers.
LSU will have a 32 percent chance to beat the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, a 59 percent chance against the Gators and a 75 percent against the Sooners with the Tigers also predicted to come out on top against Vanderbilt.
That being said, LSU is favored in three out of the last four games of the season with only one game as underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Heading into game preparation against the Crimson Tide, LSU will focus on developing a consistent defensive game plan for dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe while sharpening both the offense and special teams unit.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team. Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football," Kelly said after the loss at Texas A&M.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.