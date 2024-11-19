Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Final Two Games of the Season
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-3) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13 with the 2024 season inching closer to the finish line.
Brian Kelly's program has two games remaining on the regular season schedule with a pair of home games against Vanderbilt and the Oklahoma Sooners.
With a shot at the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff out the window, the final two weeks of the season will give Kelly and the staff a chance to evaluate the "fighters" on this roster.
ESPN's Football Power Index has chimed in on the results of LSU's final two games.
Can the Tigers end the regular season 8-4 while keeping their heads held high?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ESPN's Football Power Index Chimes In:
LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: 70.8%
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. gear up for a Week 13 matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
It's an electric offense with Pavia at the helm where LSU's defense will be put to the test, but ESPN's FPI gives the Bayou Bengals a near 71% chance at walking out of Tiger Stadium with a win.
But LSU will have to change their approach in this one and it starts offensively with the program in the midst of a three-game losing skid.
The Tigers averaged a whopping 36.5 points per game during a six- game winning streak earlier this year, but over the course of the last three games, the script has been flipped.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
Now, it's about getting back to their old ways with a challenge against the Commodores on Nov. 23 in Baton Rouge.
LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners: 64.3%
Brian Kelly and the Tigers' regular season finale will be against the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 30 with Jackson Arnold and Co. making their way to town.
ESPN's FPI gives Kelly's program a 64.3% chance at winning the Southeastern Conference showdown with the Sooners heading to Baton Rouge for the first time as an in-conference foe.
Fighting Until the End of the Season:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
