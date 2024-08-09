Prediction: LSU Football to Secure Commitment from Prized Louisiana Wideout
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright is set to come off of the board on Friday afternoon with the LSU Tigers trending for his services.
After backing off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines less than a week ago, Brian Kelly and Co. instantly became the favorites to land the Bayou State stud.
Now, he's ready to make a college decision on Friday with the purple and gold looking to reel in the 2025 star.
The No. 3 wide receiver in Louisiana, Wright is a coveted target on the recruiting trail with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
Despite committing to Michigan in July, a push from LSU made him reconsider his commitment with the program turning up the heat.
LSU held its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on the final weekend of July where Wright had the opportunity to make his way to Baton Rouge once again for an unofficial visit.
It marked yet another trip where Wright had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the Tigers surrounding him with the top commitments and targets in the 2025 cycle.
Shortly after, he made the decision to reopen his recruitment and back off of his commitment.
LSU has all the momentum, and after speaking with those familiar with Wright's recruitment, LSU Tigers On SI has now logged a prediction for the Bayou Bengals to win out for the prized wideout's services.
LSU currently holds commitments from a pair of sought-after receivers in five-star Derek Meadows and TaRon "ManChild" Francis, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana.
Position coach Cortez Hankton has put his foot on the gas in the 2025 cycle with a pair of commitments already and his sights set on others to make the move sooner rather than later.
Now, all signs point towards Wright being the next player in line to join the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America.
Kelly and the Tigers are in the thick of it for several top targets remaining, including five-stars Jonah Williams (No. 1 safety) and Jamie Ffrench (Top 5 WR) in the current cycle.
LSU added a commitment from four-star safety CJ Jimcoily on Thursday afternoon. Will they land a pledge from Louisiana star Phillip Wright just 24 hours later? The clock is ticking.
