Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will return to action in Death Valley on Saturday for a Week 12 SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak.
In what will be interim head coach Frank Wilson's first game as the shot-caller in Tiger Stadium, the Bayou Bengals enter Saturday's SEC clash with a rejuvenated mentality.
"We have a task in front of us that's going to require the very best," Wilson said this week. "It always has. No matter what the outcome of the game. In the last couple of years, we played well against this team, well enough to at least earn victory.
"But it's always a fight. We expect the same thing this week from a high-scoring Arkansas football team that usually gives us all that we can handle. We will have to match their intensity. That's our intention.
"I think our team is preparing the right way. I think that their mindset is one that is purpose-driven, where their desire to be at their very best that day. I think we'll play, if you had to ask me, I think we'll play our best football on Saturday."
Now, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, the final betting lines and predictions are rolling in ahead of the matchup in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-106)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: -190
- Arkansas: +160
Total
- Over 575 (-110)
- Under 57.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 69.3 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley in the win column and snapping their three-game losing skid.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 30.7 percent chance of taking home a win at Tiger Stadium.
The LSU Tigers On SI Pick:
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday's matchup against the Razorbacks riding a three-game losing streak with the program unable to get over 24 points against an FBS opponent in 2025.
It'll be bad vs. bad in Week 12 with LSU's offense lining up against the Arkansas Razorbacks' defense in Death Valley, and with a goal of getting over 24 points, can the Bayou Bengals do it?
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is listed as "probable" on the injury report after aggravating his abdominal injury during Thursday's practice, but backup signal-caller Michael Van Buren was always expected to get meaningful reps on Saturday.
LSU's offense will be fascinating to watch with play-caller Alex Atkins set for his second game in the role, a two-quarterback system set to roll out there, and Harlem Berry's role expanding.
On the other side, how will LSU's defense slow down Taylen Green and the Arkansas offense? The unit can put points on the board in a hurry with Green's dual-threat abilities carving defenses up routinely.
LSU's inability to score points on FBS opponents and Arkansas' fiery offense makes this matchup of significant intrigue. The Tigers cannot get in a shootout with the Razorbacks and hope for a positive result.
This isn't a strong pick, but the hope is that LSU is rejuvenated at home in their first clash at Tiger Stadium without Brian Kelly as the shot-caller, the offense eclipses 25+ points, and the defense contains Green.
Score Prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 24
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.