Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Baylor Bears on Tuesday in a Texas Bowl clash with both programs searching for victory No. 9 on the season.
The Tigers are riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Vanderbilt and Oklahoma at home to conclude the regular season.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who recently announced his intention to return to LSU in 2025, has thrown for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns. Nussmeier’s numbers are the best for any first-year starting quarterback in school history.
“We will have a very competitive football team that will go out and represent LSU in a manner that we expect,” Kelly said. “They are excited. When you have great morale, you have guys that are committed and will play hard for LSU. You want a team that will go out and compete their tail off, and this team will.”
A look into the game information, current betting lines, players to watch and a score prediction for Tuesday's clash.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+4)
- Baylor: (-4)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+136)
- Baylor: (-162)
Over/Under: 59
What the Oddsmakers Say:
Most sportsbooks have the Baylor Bears as the favorite heading into the New Year's Eve clash with the Tigers hovering around 3.5-point underdogs.
For Brian Kelly and his LSU squad, they will be without multiple starters on offense, including a trio of offensive lineman and a pair of starting wide receivers.
It'll certainly be a new-look group on Tuesday afternoon, but there are "expert models" that believe LSU has the edge.
Three LSU Freshmen to Watch:
No. 1: Tight End Trey'Dez Green
The lone returning piece in the LSU tight end room will be current true freshman Trey'Dez Green.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green finished his first season in the purple and gold with seven receptions for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He will be the lone tight end on LSU's roster during the Dec. 31 bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
No. 2: Linebacker Davhon Keys
LSU freshman linebacker Davhon Keys took on an expanded role in 2024 during his first season with the program.
With veteran West Weeks battling injury and electing to take a redshirt this season, Kelly and Co. threw Keys in the mix where he didn't disappoint.
Now, looking ahead, Keys will be a major contributor at the second-level moving forward alongside Whit Weeks in 2025. Tuesday against Baylor will provide another chance to see what he's all about.
Keys totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of pass deflections in 2024 as a true freshman with the Tigers.
No. 3: Running Back Caden Durham
LSU running back Caden Durham has played a pivotal role for the Tigers in his first season with the program.
He's logged 127 carries for 693 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with 257 receiving yards with another pair of scores.
The true freshman has been electric for the Bayou Bengals in 2024 after carving out the role as RB1 for the program, and heading into the Texas Bowl clash, he'll carry significiant weight.
Josh Williams will suit up in his final game as a Tiger, but the duo will surely split reps in NRG Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
The Prediction: LSU 28, Baylor 24
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have Garrett Nussmeier at the helm of the offense on Tuesday afternoon with Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. lining up at wide receiver.
Offensively, the weapons are there with the trio of receivers joined by Caden Durham and Trey'Dez Green as pieces Nussmeier can work with, but the offensive line will cause worry.
The Tigers will be without a trio of starters with Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Garrett Dellinger opting out of the bowl game. It'll be a new-look unit where the staff will get a glimpse of the future.
Defensively, LSU will have a majority of the pieces needed with Whit Weeks, Ashton Stamps, Zy Alexander, Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones suiting up.
It'll be a Texas Bowl matchup where both programs will be in search of victory No. 9 on the season, and for the Tigers, they have the weapons to walk out of NRG Stadium with a win.
LSU will be put to the test against a red-hot Baylor squad riding a six-game winning streak, but Tuesday afternoon's matchup will be key in order to carry the momentum into the offseason.
The Score Prediction: LSU 28, Baylor 24
