Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 10 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for an SEC showdown against Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
In a matchup that has already generated significant buzz, the Bayou Bengals will enter the matchup with an opportunity to add a resumé-building win against a Top-20 foe.
For Kelly, it's about the LSU Tigers pressuring Pavia and keeping the Commodores' signal-caller in check this weekend in Tennessee.
"One of the things we've done really well is put pressure on the quarterback but I'll be honest with you, it's going to be our ability to control first and second down or third down becomes quick down and you're not getting home. The ball's coming out so fast you can't get there," Kelly said.
"You've gotta get into predictable third down situations and that then lends itself to us having more success. The real challenge is first down and second down and making sure when they get to third down, it's more than third-and-short."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the predictions are rolling in with LSU Tigers On SI locking in the picks.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-105)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +106
- Vanderbilt: -124
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville. The line has shifted from 2.5 to 1.5 over the last 12 hours in LSU's favor.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Vanderbilt Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 49 percent chance to walk out of Nashville with a victory. Vanderbilt has the edge with a 51 percent chance.
Connelly's model predicts a neck-and-neck contest, with the computer predicting a tight affair down the stretch in Nashville this Saturday — 26.1-25.7 in favor of Vanderbilt.
The LSU Tigers On SI Prediction:
Brian Kelly and Co. enter this one in "must-win" territory after falling early to the Ole Miss Rebels this season. It's a serious matchup for the Bayou Bengals against a legitamate Vanderbilt crew. This isn't smoke about the Commodores. They're talented, and on paper, look the part.
Earlier in the year, the Commodores rushed for 7.1 yards per carry, against Alabama while holding the Crimson Tide to just 3.8 yards per rush with both their rushing yards and run defense remaining stout. This will be a significant advantage against the Tigers.
At the end of the day, it's LSU's defense that will give the program an opportunity to make a statement and earn a critical SEC win. There's too much talent set to take the field for coordinator Blake Baker's unit.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seems to be rounding the corner from a health perspective, and if he's able to improve his decision-making, will have LSU in business.
The Score Prediction: LSU 24, Vanderbilt 20
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers Headline Latest CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.