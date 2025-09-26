Preview and Predictions: No. 4 LSU Football at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 2-0) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in less than 24 hours for a Week 5 clash against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
In a matchup that has had nothing short of drama across the last handful of contests, the stage is set once again for a critical Top-15 SEC clash in Oxford.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter Week 5 with an unblemished record for the first time under his watch - and the program's first time since 2019 - with the chance to make a statement on the road.
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy,” Kelly said. “I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively.”
Now, with game day inching closer in the Magnolia State, Kelly and Co. are gearing up for a massive matchup with the final predictions rolling in.
A look into the Week 5 game information, final betting lines and LSU Tigers On SI score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 57.5 (-112)
- Under 57.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Tigers Fall in Oxford
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
The LSU Tigers On SI Prediction: Dogfight in Oxford
The last time the LSU Tigers hit the road to Oxford in 2023, the program was led by quarterback Jayden Daniels where the offense put up a whopping 49 points with over 600 yards of total offense.
The problem was that the LSU defense gave up 56 points and over 700 yards of total offense in a historic game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium where the Rebels ultimately came out on top with a win.
Fast forward to 2025 and the Ole Miss Rebels enter the clash at No. 9 in the country in total offense while putting up an average of 543 total yards a night.
Kiffin and Co. come in at No. 12 in scoring averaging at slightly under 45 points a contest this season.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has transformed the LSU defense in 2025 with multiple new pieces that have the Tigers among the top in the country.
The unit ranks No. 4 in the SEC in total defense and No. 17 overall - allowing opposing offenses to gain 246 yards per game.
LSU has thrived in keeping opponents off the scoreboard - ranking No. 9 in America while allowing an average of 9.25 points per game.
In what will be a strength vs. strength on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium between a pair of high-profile programs, the stage is for Week 5 in Oxford.
Final Score Prediction: LSU 24, Ole Miss 20
