Prized LSU Football Running Back Considering Return After Entering Transfer Portal
In this story:
LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham is considering a return to Baton Rouge for his junior campaign despite revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this month, according to CBS Sports.
Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman across his first season.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Texas totaled 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns. Durham also logged 28 receptions for 260 yards and 2 additions scores.
After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.
Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with 3 touchdowns as a sophomore alongside Berry where he then reealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal.
The talented running back checks in as a Top-10 player at his position in the free agent market, but could be looking to return to LSU, according to reports.
"LSU has been working to try and get starting running back Caden Durham to withdraw from the transfer portal and is set to meet with him today," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.
"Other high-end teams have been interested in him but returning to LSU has become a possibility."
LSU has re-signed Berry to a new deal in Baton Rouge along with bringing in a pair of transfers in Raycine Guillory (Utah) and Rod Gainey Jr. (Charlotte) as the trio of backs on roster.
Now, there's a focus on getting Durham back in as the fourth scholarship running back on the 2026 roster with both sides set to meet on Saturday.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.
Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.
More LSU News:
LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit
Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20