Prized LSU Football Running Back Considering Return After Entering Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham is considering a return to Baton Rouge for his junior campaign despite revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this month, according to CBS Sports.

Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman across his first season.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Texas totaled 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns. Durham also logged 28 receptions for 260 yards and 2 additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with 3 touchdowns as a sophomore alongside Berry where he then reealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal.

News: #LSU is working to try and get running back Caden Durham to return to Baton Rouge, @mzenitz reports.



Durham revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this month with Lane Kiffin and Co. now looking to keep the sophomore in town.



LSU will meet with Durham today.

The talented running back checks in as a Top-10 player at his position in the free agent market, but could be looking to return to LSU, according to reports.

"LSU has been working to try and get starting running back Caden Durham to withdraw from the transfer portal and is set to meet with him today," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

"Other high-end teams have been interested in him but returning to LSU has become a possibility."

LSU has re-signed Berry to a new deal in Baton Rouge along with bringing in a pair of transfers in Raycine Guillory (Utah) and Rod Gainey Jr. (Charlotte) as the trio of backs on roster.

#LSU RB Harlem Berry is already living in the weight room this offseason as he gears up for Year 2 in Baton Rouge.



Lane Kiffin and Co. have added two running backs via the Transfer Portal this week to work alongside Berry in 2026:



- Ray Guillory: Utah

- Rod Gainey: Charlotte

Now, there's a focus on getting Durham back in as the fourth scholarship running back on the 2026 roster with both sides set to meet on Saturday.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

