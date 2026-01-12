Prized LSU Football Running Back Returning to the Tigers, Withdraws From Portal

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports.

Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman across his first season.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Oklahoma logged 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns on the ground. Durham also tallied 28 receptions for 260 yards and a pair of additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns as a sophomore alongside Berry where he then revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal.

News: #LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Baton Rouge, @mzenitz reports.



Lane Kiffin and Co. solidify the one-two punch of Harlem Berry + Durham in the backfield for the 2026 season.



Durham is back.

The talented running back checked in as a Top-10 player at his position in the free agent market, but LSU remained in pursuit despite intentions of departing

"LSU has been working to try and get starting running back Caden Durham to withdraw from the transfer portal and is set to meet with him today," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

"Other high-end teams have been interested in him but returning to LSU has become a possibility."

Now, Durham is officially back with the LSU Tigers solidifying a one-two punch for the 2026 season with Harlem Berry set to work alongside the returning star.

LSU has re-signed Berry to a new deal in Baton Rouge along with bringing in a pair of transfers in Raycine Guillory (Utah) and Rod Gainey Jr. (Charlotte) as the trio of backs on roster.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

#LSU RB Harlem Berry is already living in the weight room this offseason as he gears up for Year 2 in Baton Rouge.



Lane Kiffin and Co. have added two running backs via the Transfer Portal this week to work alongside Berry in 2026:



- Ray Guillory: Utah

- Rod Gainey: Charlotte

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

Now, the LSU Tigers have secured their running back room for the 2026 season with Durham returning alongside Berry, Guillory, and Gainey Jr.

