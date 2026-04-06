Prized LSU Football Wide Receiver Labeled Hidden Gem Heading Into 2026 NFL Draft

LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson remains one of the most intriguing prospects on the market ahead of this year's NFL Draft after a strong career in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native began his collegiate career under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to spending his final three seasons with the LSU Tigers.

Across Anderson's first season with the Bayou Bengals in 2023, he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman after tallying 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns in an LSU offense that flaunted a myriad of weapons to choose from.

But Anderson had his breakout campaign as a redshirt-sophomore in 2024 under a firepowered offense where he quietely emerged as WR1 in Baton Rouge.

Anderson pieced together a dominant season in 2024 after logging 61 receptions for 884 receiving yards and five touchdowns where ex-LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised the Louisiana native.

"It's everything he does in his life," former head coach Brian Kelly said of Anderson's growth last season.

"It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."

Aaron Anderson is a hidden gem in the 2026 Draft 🐯



Combine Events:

4.55 40-Yard Dash (Pro Day)

9’5” Broad Jump

30” Vertical Jump



Anderson at LSU:

- 1,341 Yards

- 5 TDs

- 12.7 Average Yards per Reception pic.twitter.com/PjpNuhOkSP — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 5, 2026

Anderson's production dipped in 2025 with the LSU Tigers struggling amid a chaotic season for the program with a change in leadership, but the Louisiana native elected to make the move to bypass his senior season and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The decision became one of question, but as NFL Draft Day inches closer, Anderson has become a prospect of intrigue to NFL evaluators.

Combine Events:

4.55 40-Yard Dash (Pro Day)

9’5” Broad Jump

30” Vertical Jump

Anderson at LSU:

- 1,341 Yards

- 5 TDs

- 12.7 Average Yards per Reception

"Anderson is a short but stocky slot receiver with good speed but below-average hands. Injuries and quarterback play slowed his production in 2025, so a heavier dose of 2024 tape is needed for his evaluation," NFL.com wrote.

"His routes are rhythmic and fairly disciplined, but he fails to create enough separation from his break points. He has the play strength to compete for the contested throws he’s likely to see against tight press man.

"Anderson has the talent and toughness NFL teams like to see, but his lack of size/explosiveness could make it challenging for him to earn a spot as a backup."

Now, as the offseason continues, Anderson remains a prospect to keep tabs on as a potential Day 3 selection with evaluators labeling him a hidden gem in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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