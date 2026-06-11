Ranking LSU's Highest-Rated Louisiana Commits From the 2010s

It's currently official visit season for LSU football, bringing talent from all over the country to Baton Rouge.

But LSU has historically been built on the backs of local talent. And it's easy when the local talent has produced countless top college players and NFL stars throughout the years.

As LSU looks to lock down some of the top Louisiana prospects in 2027, it's only right to take a look back at LSU's best Louisiana recruits in the 2010s.

10. Michael Divinity, LB - 2016

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Divinity was a four-star linebacker out of John Ehret High School and Marrero, Louisiana, and was the No. 8 player in Louisiana according to Rivals.

Divinity had a breakout season in 2018, starting 11 of 12 games and posting 54 tackles, 9.5 TFL, a team-high-tying five sacks, eight QB hurries, and a forced fumble. He looked to carry that breakout into his senior season, but he had to serve suspensions and only appeared in five games.

He went undrafted in 2020, making the Buccaneers' and Seahawks' preseason rosters but never making a 53-man roster.

9. Tyler Shelvin, OL - 2017

Oct 26, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks to nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) in the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Tyler Shelvin was a five-star recruit according to Rivals in the class of 2017, and was Louisiana's top recruit that cycle out of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Shelvin had one of the highest ceilings on this list but was limited by circumstance. He appeared in 21 games with 14 starts and finished with 48 tackles and 4.5 TFL. But he was one of the best performers among all of LSU defensive linemen in the 2019 championship season.

But some off-the-field issues, suspensions and opting out of the 2020 season cap his ceiling here.

He spent two seasons on the Bengals' roster, but hasn't seen any NFL action since 2022.

8. Jerald Hawkins, OT - 2012

Jan 1, 2014; Tampa, Fl, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins (65) blocks against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Jerald Hawkins is a product of West St. Mary High School in Baldwin, Louisiana, and was rated the No. 15 player in the state by Rivals.

Hawkins was a reliable, multi-year starter on the offensive line. He was among a veteran group of offensive linemen who had each started more than 10 games in their careers, providing a sturdy foundation for LSU's run game across his three seasons of playing time.

He earned a spot on LSU's All-Decade team but never reached the individual acclaim as others on this list did.

7. Donte Jackson, DB - 2015

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Donte Jackson (1) reacts to a play against Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Donte Jackson was a track star at LSU. That was on the field and the track.

The Riverdale High School product was rated a five-star football recruit by 247Sports and was the No. 10 overall football recruit nationally by 247Sports and a member of the Rivals 250, ESPN 300, 247Sports Top 247 and Scout 300 lists of the nation’s top-ranked football recruits in the Class of 2015.

He was selected as a U.S. Army All-American to cap his high school football career.

Jackson was a disruptive corner at LSU. In his career, he compiled 114 tackles, 4.0 TFL, four interceptions, 20 pass breakups and a sack, earning All-America second-team honors in 2017.

His elite sprinter speed - a 4.32 40-yard dash - made him a nightmare in man coverage.

Jackson is still active in the NFL, playing for the Panthers from 2018 to 2023, and currently playing for the Chargers.

6. La'el Collins, OT - 2011

Oct 11, 2014; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle La'el Collins (70) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

La'el Collins is arguably the best offensive lineman in LSU history.

The Baton Rouge native was a five-star recruit and the No. 6 recruit in the class and the top recruit coming out of the state by Rivals.

He had a decorated career in Baton Rouge, and it was all capped in his senior season, when he led the team in offensive snaps and knockdowns, and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC, the first LSU player to win it since 2009.

He went undrafted due to off-field circumstances despite being a projected top-10 pick. He went on to play in the league for eight seasons before retiring in 2025.

5. Eric Reid, S - 2010

Oct 20, 2012; College Station, TX, USA; LSU Tigers safety Eric Reid (1) celebrates a victory against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. LSU defeated Texas A&M 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Eric Reid came from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, as a four-star recruit.

He was the anchor of LSU's secondary on one of the greatest defenses in college football history. He capped his career with 194 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups across 39 career games.

He was named a consensus All-American as a junior before forgoing his final season of eligibility for the NFL Draft.

The first-round pick played for six seasons, most notably with the 49ers at the beginning of his career.

4. Tre'Davious White, CB - 2013

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Tre'Davious White (18) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Robert Wheelwright (15) and returns it for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Tre'Davious White was a five-star recruit out of Shreveport, Louisiana, in the class of 2013. He was the nation’s No. 2-ranked cornerback and No. 9-ranked player nationally by 247 Sports.

He played in 49 games with 47 starts at LSU and registered 167 tackles, 34 pass breakups and six interceptions. His defensive play was great, but he also brought a spark to the kick and punt-return game.

During his career, he returned three punts for touchdowns.

White was a four-year starter because he turned down the NFL to come back and earn his degree. He got his chance in the NFL in 2017.

He spent almost a decade in the league, most recently starting for the Bills in 2025.

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB- 2019

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) reacts after making a tackle against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK | The Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the best corners in LSU history. And he really only had one full season. That's saying something.

The Dunham School product stayed in Baton Rouge for college despite being the top player in the 2019 class.

The 2018 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year made waves at LSU instantly.

As a true freshman in 2019, he led the SEC and ranked No. 5 nationally with six interceptions and led the conference while ranking second in the country with 21 passes defended, all while playing on one of the best teams in college football history.

He was the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans, where he is still playing today as one of the best corners in the NFL.

2. Leonard Fournette, RB - 2014

Nov 21, 2015; Oxford, MS, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Leonard Fournette was just different. And not just because Lane Kiffin said that.

The St. Augustine product is as one of the most highly recruited players ever to come out of Louisiana with his amazing blend of size, strength and speed.

The No. 1 player in the nation in 2014 chose the Tigers and instantly became the face of LSU football for the three years he spent on campus.

He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2015 and finished his collegiate career ranked fourth in LSU history with 3,830 rushing yards. Even though defenses knew LSU wanted to run the ball, Fournette was the fastest Tiger to reach 3,000 career yards.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette was a 1st round pick, 4th overall, by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His NFL career never panned out to what everyone thought it would, but some dominant playoff performances during his professional career earned him the nickname "Playoff Lenny."

1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR - 2018

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a play against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ja'Marr Chase is easily one of the best players to ever come out of LSU and one of the best players to ever come out of Louisiana, no matter where they went to college.

Despite only playing two seasons at LSU, he is the gold standard for LSU receivers still today.

In 2019, he led the FBS in receiving yards with 1,780 on 84 catches and 20 receiving touchdowns, setting an SEC record. He won the Biletnikoff Award and was named a unanimous All-American, capping a national title run. The peak production in a single season is simply unmatched.

He teamed up with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow with the Bengals in Cincinnati after staying one season longer than Burrow in Baton Rouge. But now, the duo is tearing up the NFL, producing one of the most efficient offensive units when both are healthy.

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