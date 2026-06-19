The LSU Star Nobody Is Talking About Enough

The LSU Tigers have plenty of new faces across the board from an influx of over 40 new players coming from the transfer portal, a high school recruiting class, and above all, a brand new leader of the program.

The Tigers have plenty of noise surrounding them after hiring head coach Lane Kiffin to take over the squad, and with the hiring comes plenty of renewed excitement while also having plenty of new lofty expectations.

A lot of those outside predictions and expectations come from the massive amount of new players headed to Baton Rouge, with some of them being the best players from the transfer portal. And one of those elite transfers should be receiving way more buzz than he has garnered.

Jordan Seaton Will Be LSU's Anchor in More Ways Than One

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LSU made plenty of splashes in the transfer portal, with much of the attention falling on quarterback Sam Leavitt and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. And for good reason, as both players are expected to be two of the Tigers' best players this season.

However, one of the other big offseason acquisitions that the Tigers made was adding left tackle Jordan Seaton, who, over the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, has become one of the best left tackles in the entire country.

While it may be because of the position that Seaton plays or any other reason for not getting enough hype, he might be the most important addition that Kiffin made to his team for the 2026 season. As the importance of a good offensive line has grown, teams have learned that no matter how many elite skill players the team has, a squad won't function without a good offensive line.

And Kiffin has clearly understood that and brought in a star in Seaton to anchor the left side of his offensive line. The six-foot-five, 307-pound left tackle has the prototypical build that any cornerstone offensive lineman needs.

The Tigers have a big task for their offensive linemen as they have just one returning starter in veteran center Braelin Moore. While LSU has plenty of work to do, needing three starters to fill out its starting offensive line, having an anchor like Seaton to defend Leavitt's blindside is one of the best foundations possible.

And Seaton has hit the ground running since arriving in Baton Rouge, transforming his body as he heads into his important junior season of college football.

“Jordan has done a phenomenal job since he got here," Kiffin said on March 24. "His body (is) changing, his work ethic, I’ll come up here, it’ll be Sunday at 9 PM, and he’ll be out there doing his own stuff, working out.”

Not only will Seaton be a difference maker for the Tigers this season on the field, but he has also already started to make strides within the program, helping Kiffin lay the foundation of what he wants his program to be made of.

“I’m happy that Jordan is there to lead,” Kiffin said. “When you can have your marquee name players who appear to be the best ones coming in, and are what the other kids see as they come in, it’s really important.”

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