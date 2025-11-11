Report: LSU Trying to Fire Brian Kelly 'For Cause' to Avoid $54 Million Buyout
LSU has taken the position that the university never "formally terminated" former head football coach Brian Kelly, according to a report late Monday night via ESPN.
The university has now shifted gears and is looking to fire Kelly "for cause" - which could see LSU avoid paying the entirety of the $54 million Kelly is owed.
According to ESPN's report on Monday night, Kelly’s attorneys were made aware of where LSU stood on the matter.
After nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge, LSU fired Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 stretch where his contract included a near $54 million buyout.
Following the decision to fire the program's decision-maker, it was reported that Kelly turned down settlement offers of $25 million and $30 million.
In an email obtained by WAFB News last week, Kelly appeared open to a settlement, but is yet to accept a formal offer to this point.
According to a copy of Kelly's lawsuit against LSU that was obtained by ESPN, “LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed."
Kelly’s representatives also stated that, “LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination.
"To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause.”
If Kelly is fired "for cause," the university would not have to pay the full contractually bound $54 million that is owed via his buyout.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Kelly’s contract does include a 'for cause' provision that determines he could be fired for 'material and substantial [NCAA] rule violations,' being convicted of a felony or 'any crime involving gambling, drugs, or alcohol,' 'engaging in serious misconduct which either displays a continual, serious disrespect ... for the mission of LSU,' or 'constitutes moral turpitude.'"
Now, the situation in Baton Rouge gets messier with Kelly and his representatives filing a lawsuit as the "buyout battle" continues with Kelly wanting judgement that he is owed nearly $54 million.
