The LSU Tigers will play the Tennessee Volunteers shorthanded on Saturday in the defensive tackle position.

Freshman Richard Anderson has missed three games for the Tigers this season and is expected to miss a fourth against the Volunteers, Head Coach Lane Kiffin said.

Anderson was initially listed as doubtful in Week 8 against Auburn before eventually missing the game. Kiffin did not directly address Anderson's injury in the pass, leaving it up in the air when the defensive tackle would return for the Tigers this season, if at all. Anderson posted on his Instagram on October 23 in a hospital gown with a sling around his arm with the caption "minor setback for a major comeback."

"There is [a possibility that Anderson returns this season]," Kiffin said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "I don't think it'll be this week, but we're still hopeful."

What Anderson's absence means for the Tigers

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defense lines up during the second quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Anderson's likely absence against the Volunteers, the Tigers will continue to turn to their other defensive tackles to protect against the rush attack.

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LSU's defensive tackle play has lacked consistency this season. The Tigers lost the majority of their defensive line in Bernard Gooden, Jacobian Guillory, Ahmad Breaux and Walter Mathis following the 2025 season. This forced Kiffin and Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker to rely heavily on freshmen Anderson and Deuce Geralds at defensive tackle.

Geralds has been productive for the Tigers, totaling 31 tackles and 5 sacks this season. On the other hand, Anderson has only logged 3 total tackles in 2026. The lack of consistency from Anderson has created a hole in the Tigers' defensive line.

Baker also went out and recruited from the transfer portal, bringing in defensive tackles Stephiylan Green and Malik Blocton. Neither has made a major impact for the Tigers. Green has 15 total tackles in 2026, while Blocton has 16 total tackles.

The lack of consistency is a concern for the Tigers, who are facing one of the top running backs in the country in Tennessee's DeSean Bishop. Bishop has 1,163 total rushing yards this season, which ranks seventh in the FBS.

Kiffin acknowledged the challenge in defensive tackle play during his press conference on Monday.

""Deuce has done some really good things in the middle, but we haven't been consistent enough at defensive tackle as we want," Kiffin said. "We're going to get really tested there."

With the absence of Anderson, LSU needs Blocton and Green to step up alongside Geralds if they want any hope of shutting down Bishop in the run game.

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