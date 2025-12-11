Michigan Wolverines Hot Board: LSU Football Sees Familiar Face As Potential Candidate

The Michigan Wolverines are in search of a new head coach following the news of Sherrone Moore being relieved of his duties in Ann Arbor on Wednesday afternoon.

Moore took over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024 where he led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now officially out as the shot-caller amid a messy exit from the program this week.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced the decision was "for cause "after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” in a statement.

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

Now, with Moore out as the decision-maker of the Michigan Wolverines, the "Hot Boards" are up with potential candidates being revealed less than 24 hours after his departure.

Sports Illustrated quickly rattled off 10 potential candidates to fill the Michigan head coaching vacancy - with an ex-LSU coach among the listed names.

The Hot Board: Michigan Wolverines Edition

No. 1: Brian Kelly - Ex-LSU Head Coach

"This is the biggest, most available name the school could land and he knows a thing or two about winning big within the state," Sports Illustrated wrote.

"He was a bad fit in Baton Rouge but still knows how to run a high-level program and win games Michigan will need in league play. It might be tough to sell a former Notre Dame head coach in maize and blue for some though.

No. 2: Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Head Coach

"Did you see the reaction by Alabama fans to the no-show in the SEC championship game and near playoff miss? It seems like the Tide fan base is never going to buy into DeBoer unless he wins it all this season and pondering an escape hatch to an area of the country he’s much closer to could be advisable no matter what happens in the first round next week," Sports Illustrated wrote.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches on during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3: John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens Coach

"Could another Harbaugh take over in Ann Arbor? Like his brother, he has tons of ties to the area and the school through his father and fondly enjoyed being along for the ride as an observer two years ago when Michigan won it all," Sports Illustrated wrote.

"Given how things are going in Baltimore this season, a mutual parting of ways in the NFL to get a soft landing here makes sense."

No. 4: Jedd Fisch - Washington Head Coach

"A former Michigan assistant, Fisch has done a good job rebuilding the Huskies and naturally knows the league extremely well," Sports Illustrated wrote.

"Without the option of returning to his alma mater at Florida, perhaps he’ll be interested in a jump to a better positioned program that can compete for titles."

No. 5: Brian Daboll - Ex-New York Giants Head Coach

"Before Penn State hired Matt Campbell, it seriously considered the former Giants head coach. He is not a novice to the college game and his work with quarterbacks could be very appealing if quarterback Bryce Underwood sticks around campus for the next two years," Sports Illustrated wrote.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: