Ryan Clark Reveals Stunning Prediction for LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in a Week 11 SEC showdown, but the program remains in headlines for other reasons after firing Brian Kelly last month.
Following a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU administration made the move to pull the trigger and relieve Kelly of his duties as the decision-maker in Baton Rouge.
Kelly compiled a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons with the program, but amid a disastrous start this fall, the higher-ups made a change in leadership.
Now, Kelly is out as the shot-caller with interim coach Frank Wilson stepping in to lead the Tigers across the final four games of the 2025 season.
LSU great, and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, believes Wilson can rejuvenate the program heading into a matchup against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
“LSU bout to go into Alabama and win the game,” Clark said on ESPN's Get Up on Friday . “Frank Wilson got it going different around there. What’d be do, what’s the first thing he do? He called all the old players. Tells everybody to come back.
"He’s got Jacob Hester, the original No. 18, giving speeches to the team. New Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, who played on that very field, giving speeches to the team.
“We’re going into Alabama, fresh off of the bye week. You know what we was doing? Getting back to the basics. We was getting back to the basics. You know what else? The head coach, he ain’t got to fake an accent no more. He from New Orleans now.”
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland agreed that parting ways with Kelly was the correct decision for the LSU Tigers with the trajectory of the program trending down under his watch.
“Brian Kelly didn’t work hard enough in Baton Rouge,” McFarland said. “I think right now, all the stories are starting to come out. There’s a thing called being a good fit, and I think as we look back on it, Brian Kelly wasn’t a good fit.
"I think for all the reasons that we talked about – him being from Boston and coming down to the south. It just wasn’t a good fit.
“I don’t even know if he knew what gumbo was. Like, if I’ve got to explain to you what gumbo is, you probably don’t need to be in the south.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will take on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night in the first game under interim coach Frank Wilson as the program looks to get back on track. Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC.
