Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Massive Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at No. 9 Clemson in a Top-10 matchup at Memorial Stadium.
After months of anticipation, the Week 1 matchup continues generating significant buzz on social media ahead of the clash between the Tigers.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns for the Bayou Bengals after opting to play his redshirt-senior campaign in Baton Rouge.
On the other side, Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik is back with the program with all eyes on a quarterback duel in Week 1 between the pair of Heisman Trophy hopefuls.
After tossing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions a season ago, Klubnik is one of the most productive returning signal-callers in college football.
Along with being able to torch defenses with his arm, Klubnik can also utilize his legs to extend plays, which has LSU's attention heading into Saturday night.
Klubnik totaled 463 rushing yards last season on119 carries for seven touchdowns on the ground.
"He's central to their run game. You can go back to last year's Texas A&M game [for us]. We didn't handle ourselves very well, or the Alabama game. Whoever you want to point out: South Carolina, I could keep going," Kelly said.
"We didn't do a very good job against the running quarterback, so it's important that we contain him within the run game. Look, he's going to do things outside the realm; that's what he does. He's really good at that. We've got to keep him in the pocket and make him operate from there."
Now, with the Top-10 matchup just hours away, all eyes will be on the pair of talented quarterbacks in a Week 1 clash.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Confidence Brewing in Baton Rouge
"It's very different. I think there's a growing confidence around this. I think it's been like that, and people have seen that even since spring ball. Just with the closeness, I think our team has brought out a competitive edge," Nussmeier said.
"I think guys wanting to beat each other, and it's been awesome. I think also we have a lot of confidence and swagger on each side of the ball."
