Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Kickoff Time Announced in Week 1
The LSU Tigers will hit the road this weekend with all eyes set to be on a primetime Week 1 clash against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.
Brian Kelly's program has navigated an impressive offseason in Baton Rouge after reconstructing the roster while retaining a pair of critical components in Garrett Nussmeier and Harold Perkins.
Now, the stage is set for a Top-10 matchup against the Clemson Tigers with quarterback Cade Klubnik leading the charge for his squad.
LSU's defense will be focused on slowing down Klubnik this weekend on the road with his ability to extend plays being a focal point for the Tigers.
"He's, I would say, central to their run game. You can go back to last year's Texas A& M game. We didn't handle ourselves very well, or the Alabama game. Whoever you want to point out: South Carolina, I could keep going. We didn't do a very good job against the running quarterback, so it's important that we contain him within the run game," Kelly said on Monday.
"Look, he's going to do things outside the realm; that's what he does. He's really good at that. We've got to keep him in the pocket and make him operate from there.
"But their run game is certainly part of what they do. But they've got a lot of things from an offensive standpoint that you have to defend, and there's only a few things you can do. You want to play fast. You want to play physical. You want to make sure that you don't give up the big shots."
LSU and Clemson are just days away from kickoff at Memorial Stadium with the pair of Top-10 programs eyeing statement victories.
On Monday, Swinney revealed the official kickoff time for Saturday night's contest.
LSU and Clemson will kick off at 6:52 p.m. CT with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Game Information: Week 1 Edition
TV Channel: ABC
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium - Clemson (S.C.)
Commentators: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.