Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Kickoff Time Announced in Week 1

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against Clemson in Week 1, official kickoff time revealed.

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers will hit the road this weekend with all eyes set to be on a primetime Week 1 clash against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Brian Kelly's program has navigated an impressive offseason in Baton Rouge after reconstructing the roster while retaining a pair of critical components in Garrett Nussmeier and Harold Perkins.

Now, the stage is set for a Top-10 matchup against the Clemson Tigers with quarterback Cade Klubnik leading the charge for his squad.

LSU's defense will be focused on slowing down Klubnik this weekend on the road with his ability to extend plays being a focal point for the Tigers.

"He's, I would say, central to their run game. You can go back to last year's Texas A& M game. We didn't handle ourselves very well, or the Alabama game. Whoever you want to point out: South Carolina, I could keep going. We didn't do a very good job against the running quarterback, so it's important that we contain him within the run game," Kelly said on Monday.

"Look, he's going to do things outside the realm; that's what he does. He's really good at that. We've got to keep him in the pocket and make him operate from there.

"But their run game is certainly part of what they do. But they've got a lot of things from an offensive standpoint that you have to defend, and there's only a few things you can do. You want to play fast. You want to play physical. You want to make sure that you don't give up the big shots."

Cade Klubnik.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during Clemson football first fall 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, July 31, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU and Clemson are just days away from kickoff at Memorial Stadium with the pair of Top-10 programs eyeing statement victories.

On Monday, Swinney revealed the official kickoff time for Saturday night's contest.

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 6:52 p.m. CT with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Game Information: Week 1 Edition

TV Channel: ABC

Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT

Venue: Memorial Stadium - Clemson (S.C.)

Commentators: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit

The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson

LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)

Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)

Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180

LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

