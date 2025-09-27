Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday's Week 5 Battle
No. 4 LSU will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Week 5 clash against Lane Kiffin and the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
After opening the season with the program's best start since 2019, the Bayou Bengals will look to keep the hot start rolling in Oxford.
But a true test is ahead for Brian Kelly and Co. with Lane Kiffin's Rebels red-hot out the gate this season.
“Really excited for this challenge,” Kiffin said this week. “To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us.
"So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”
The stage is set in Oxford with all eyes set to be on the massive Week 5 showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium between a pair of Top-15 programs in America.
A look into the game information and the ESPN College GameDay Podcast's predictions.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
College GameDay Podcast Picks: Pete Thamel and Rece Davis
“I’m leaning LSU. I just think the class of talent at Ole Miss is not what it was last year,” Thamel said. “I say the Tigers go in and roll.”
For Davis, he remained conflicted until the buzzer when it came to logging his picks with the difficultly-level high in locking in a pick for this one.
“I’m a believer in LSU,” Davis said. “LSU has not played to its potential offensively yet. How much of that is attributable to Garrett Nussmeier‘s core injury that apparently is getting better. We’ll see. I’m going to take LSU.”
