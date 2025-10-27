LSU Country

Social Media Reacts to LSU Football Firing Brian Kelly During Disastrous 2025 Season

Kelly's time in Baton Rouge comes to an end, program set to begin national search for a new decision-maker.

Zack Nagy

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The "Brian Kelly Era" is officially over in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers parting ways with the program's decision-maker on Sunday night.

After a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Bayou Bengals fell to 5-3 on the season while Kelly moved to 34-14 across his time with the program.

Now, after underperforming in 2025, the program's decision-maker has been relieved of his duties with the LSU administration making the move.

“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.

"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”

Following the decision to fire Kelly, social media began swirling surrounding the move with current and former LSU players revealing their thoughts.

LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games.

The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

Kelly is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football with 323 career victories. He amassed a 23-3 record in Tiger Stadium, including a 20-2 mark in night games in Death Valley.

"We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," Woodward said.

