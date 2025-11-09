Social Media Reacts to LSU Football's Struggles Against Alabama Crimson Tide
In LSU interim coach Frank Wilson's debut, the Tigers wrap up the first half with a 17-3 deficit after struggling to capitalize on offense across the first two quarters.
For Wilson, the ability to lead the Bayou Bengals has been a dream for the Louisiana native, but the program's struggles continue in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
But LSU has seen the same mistakes under new leadership as in weeks past.
Behind a strong first two quarters from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide offense is rolling with 244 yards of total offense - with 210 coming through the air.
For the Bayou Bengals, Garrett Nussmeier is 13-for-15 with 79 yards, but the inability to take the top off the defense has plagued the offense across two quarters of play.
Now, LSU enters halftime with a two-touchdown deficit with the Crimson Tide set to kick it away with the Tigers in line to receive the second half kick.
Social Media Reacts to LSU's Struggles:
Frank Wilson's Take:
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football," Wilson said.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
LSU will enter the second half trailing by 14 points with interim Frank Wilson and Co. looking to pull off a stunner in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
