Starting LSU Football Cornerback Declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have worked through a hectic 30-day stretch with the program navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and 2025 NFL Draft entries.
Kelly and Co. held onto signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins and other critical pieces, but several key contributors are set to depart Baton Rouge.
The Tigers have seen Will Campbell, Mason Taylor and Emery Jones elect to forgo their final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Others including Greg Penn III, Kyren Lacy, Major Burns and Miles Frazier, will enter the 2025 NFL Draft after exercising all of their collegiate eligibility.
Now, the latest senior has put out his message thanking LSU fans after declaring for the draft: Zy Alexander.
The coveted cornerback graded out as the Tigers' top defensive back where he will now prepare for his next chapter.
“I am grateful to God,” Alexander wrote. “Thank you for blessing me with strength, perseverance and the opportunity to pursue this journey. I give all glory to you. To all my coaches, trainers and teammates at both Southeastern and LSU, thank you for continuously pushing me to be the best version of myself, on and off the field. your guidance has shaped me not only as a player but also as a man.
“Growing up in Loreauville, Louisiana, I have always taken pride in being born and raised in The Boot. It has been an honor to represent Louisiana and play for LSU in front of the greatest fans in the world. Last but not least, my family. I would not be here without all the love and support you’ve shown me since the beginning. Thank you for believing in me, and I hope to continue to make you all proud. Shabba, I know you are watching over me every step of the way. This is for you!”
Alexander joins a talented list of players that will enter the 2025 NFL Draft from LSU's 2024 roster.
Multiple seniors will enter the draft, but which draft-eligible juniors have bypassed their final seasons of eligibility?
The Junior Entries:
Will Campbell and Emery Jones: Offensive Line
Will Campbell will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
For Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, he departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Mason Taylor: Tight End
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
