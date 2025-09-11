LSU Country

The Availability Report: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup

Brian Kelly and Co. return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, preparing for a challenging matchup against the Gators.

Zack Nagy

No. 3 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

The LSU Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with expectations rising in Baton Rouge ahead of the program's SEC opener against Napier and Co.

“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” ESPN's Heather Dinich said. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.

"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will look to carry their success into Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with an opportunity to remain unblemished to begin the year.

But the program could be without multiple key components to the roster after the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed on Wednesday evening.

A look into the Week 3 game information, Kelly's take on the SEC matchup against Florida and the full injury report.

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1

Brian Kelly's Take: Offense Looking to Hit Stride

"This is what it looks like as you build continuity within your offensive structure," Kelly said on Wednesday. "We're not pressing any alarm bells, it's early in the season. Will we get better? Do we need to get better? Absolutely.

"But this is a process we were committed to and knew there was going to be some development that would need to take place. The splash is 50, 60 points a game but to me at the end of the day is winning football games.

"We're 2-0 and know we need to play better offensively but also knew this was gonna be a process for us."

The Availability Report: Week 3 Edition

LSU Tigers:

- DL Zion Williams: OUT

- TE Trey'Dez Green: Questionable
- OL Braelin Moore: Questionable
- WR Destyn Hill: Questionable

Florida Gators:

- RB Treyaun Webb: OUT
- WR Dallas Wilson: OUT
- EDGE LJ McCray: OUT
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr.: OUT
- TE Scott Isacks: OUT
- OL Fletcher Westphal: OUT

