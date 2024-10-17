The Availability Report: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8 SEC Matchup
The Southeastern Conference released the initial Injury Report for Week 8 with the LSU Tigers listing a number of players for this weekend in Fayetteville.
On the other side, the main takeaway was Arkansas signal-caller Taylen Green not being listed on the report. He'll be active for Saturday night against the Bayou Bengals, according to the injury update.
“I have been encouraged about how he’s practiced,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said on Wednesday. “He’s still not full speed yet but we certainly think there’s a possibility that he can get there. We’ll have to wait and see there. Obviously we have two more practices and a walk, but have been encouraged about his progression this week.”
Green suffered a knee injury late in the Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Volunteers, and now after hitting the recovery table for a week during the open date, he's trending in the right direction.
He's has had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this season. Green is 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference, while also having five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
For LSU, the surprise name on the injury report is redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Tyree Adams.
He's the "sixth man," or first one off the bench for the Tigers when needed, but now appears out for the foreseeable future after being listed on the Injury Report. Adams also posted a photo on his social media after a surgery. The injury is unspecified at this moment.
Who else was on the Injury Report? Are there any other surprises?
The Availability Report: Week 8
Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC)
Player, Position — Status
Jaylon Braxton, DB — Out
Rodney Hill, RB —Doubtful
LSU (5-1, 2-0 SEC)
Harold Perkins, LB — Out
Kyle Parker, WR — Out
John Emery, RB — Out
Princeton Malbrue, DE — Out
Kobe Roberts, OL — Out
Jake Ibieta, LB — Out
Tyree Adams, OL — Out
Jacobian Guillory, DT — Out
Chris Hilton, WR — Questionable
CJ Daniels, WR. — Probable
Availability Status Definitions:
Available - The player is fully available for the next game.
Probable – Likely to play, barring any setbacks.
Questionable – Uncertain to play due to injury or condition
Doubtful – Unlikely to play due to significant concerns.
Out – Player will not participate in the upcoming game.
Game Time Decision – Final decision will be made closer to the game.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.