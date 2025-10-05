The Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Early Odds in Week 7
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action next Saturday for a Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks after working through the program's open date.
Brian Kelly and Co. remained idle in Week 6 with the Bayou Bengals pressing the reset button after the first loss of the season at Ole Miss last week.
Following the Tigers' matchup against the Rebels, all focus shifted towards the root of the program's early-season struggles with attention surrounding the offense and lack of complementary football.
“Certainly the open date is for us to work on the things that need to get better,” Kelly said. “We need to be more consistent in all phases of our game. We’ve had some really bright spots, and those are the things that we’re going to be able to highlight to our team.
"But we have areas that we need to continue to work at to get better. So, this is a work week. This is a week where we look to be better in the details. We’ll take advantage of it that way and then get ourselves ready for South Carolina next week."
A critical area of focus will be assessing the schematic issues on offense with the unit struggling out the gates of the 2025 season.
The LSU Tigers are averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
Now, all focus is on getting back on track in Week 7 against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the Bayou Bengals opening as favorites.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -345
- South Carolina: +270
Total
- Over 41.5 (-110)
- Under 41.5 (-110)
Brian Kelly's Take: Complementary Football is a Must
"There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
