The Biggest Decision Lane Kiffin Got Right Against Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers improved to 2-0 with a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. The score may not reflect it, but the Bulldogs hung around, forcing three Sam Leavitt interceptions in the first half, including a 100-yard pick-six.

The Tigers pulled ahead in the second half, but Saturday's win wasn't as convincing as the season opener against Clemson. However, LSU's defense showed up, creating takeaways and pressuring Louisiana Tech quarterback Blake Baker.

Lane Kiffin made one decision that paid off in a big way in LSU's win over LA Tech.

Kiffin Gave Trey'Dez Green the Ball

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin overhauled the wide receiver room this offseason, but the most intriguing pass-catcher is returning tight end Trey'Dez Green. The 6'7" tight end had a solid season last year, and expectations were high for Green to perform at a high level.

Green was relatively quiet in the season opener, catching four passes for 58 yards. But he bounced back in Week 2, leading the Tigers' offense. Green finished with six catches, 104 yards, and a touchdown.

Leavitt deserves credit for finding Green more frequently, but the junior tight end played a bigger role in the offense's plans. Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. moved Green around. He thrived in the slot, where he ran multiple "in" routes and picked up plenty of yards after the catch.

Green also did a nice job as a blocker and handled two carries for seven yards. Kiffin has one of the best receiving weapons in the country and there was a clear desire to utilize him more on Saturday. Green is embracing whatever the coaching staff asks him to do.

"I just try to be there for my team, like when they put me in at the running back position," Green said. "Whatever the coach needs me to do, whatever my team needs to do, I'm going to do whatever to help this team win."

Kiffin certainly noticed his efforts. He spoke about his role on the team and the importance of Green's number seven to LSU.

"That was awesome. Now that I understand the seven and what those guys talk about, it's when you need a play, and the old sevens tell the new sevens when they talk to them, 'That's what it's for,' Kiffin said. "And there are going to be games that are rough, and things aren’t going well, and you got to find a way. And that’s what he did, just breaking through tacklers on big third downs like that. As I was watching, I was thinking that’s exactly what they talk about the number. It was really cool."

Green will be an important player for the Tigers, and Saturday's performance against Louisiana Tech may have only scratched the surface.

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