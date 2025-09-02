The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech in Week 2 Matchup
No. 9 LSU will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium to open the program's three-game homestand.
After capturing a Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers, Brian Kelly and Co. willl look to carry the momentum against an in-state foe this weekend in Death Valley.
Led by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since the 2019 season after taking down a top-five foe to open the year.
Kelly's program has been in search of complementary football across his tenure in Baton Rouge, and after attacking the Transfer Portal to get defensive weapons, the Tigers have found the recipe for coordinator Blake Baker.
“We needed to get Blake the weapons he needs to be the coordinator that he is. We think he’s the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Kelly said. “But, if you don’t have the weapons — I know this in my time as a coach, I’m a much better coach with better players — and we needed to get him a roster that allowed him to do the things that he’s really good at.
“So the roster is different, Paul. You’ve seen the remake, in particular, on the defensive side of the ball. Blake likes to call them the ‘Old Bayou Bandits.’ They have their own T shirts. He’s created a great mindset and demeanor about our guys. But it starts with us making sure that he had the players and he’s got a better roster to work with.”
Now, LSU returns to Baton Rouge in Week 2 for a matchup against Louisiana Tech with the program's defense once again looking to make a statement.
A look into the Week 2 game information and early betting lines heading into the in-state matchup.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -37.5 (-112)
- Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-102)
- Under 51.5 (-118)
LSU and Louisiana Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium where the game can be streamed on ESPN+.
