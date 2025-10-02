The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Oct. 11 for a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks following this week's open date.
After opening the season riding a four-game winning streak, Brian Kelly and Co. fell to the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a 24-19 loss.
Following the Tigers' matchup against the Rebels, all focus shifted towards the root of the program's early-season struggles with attention surrounding the offense and lack of complementary football.
“Certainly the open date is for us to work on the things that need to get better,” Kelly said. “We need to be more consistent in all phases of our game. We’ve had some really bright spots, and those are the things that we’re going to be able to highlight to our team.
"But we have areas that we need to continue to work at to get better. So, this is a work week. This is a week where we look to be better in the details. We’ll take advantage of it that way and then get ourselves ready for South Carolina next week."
One of the areas of focus will be assessing the schematic issues on offense with the unit struggling out the gates of the 2025 season.
The LSU Tigers are averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
But the program's goals remain right in front of them despite an early loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Following the open date, the Bayou Bengals will return to action against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the early betting lines being revealed.
No. 13 LSU opens as a 10.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, heading into the Week 7 showdown at Tiger Stadium in what will be a night game.
With a week of rest under his belt, the expectation is that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will look to return to full form, according to Kelly.
"I think it's a great opportunity for him. We're gonna give Garrett some time to rest here this week, make sure he's fully at 100 percent.
"Michael [Van Buren] got all the first-team reps in articulation; he did a great job. He's still learning, but as we said, we feel confident in his ability."
No. 13 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff between 6 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 11 in a critical SEC matchup.
