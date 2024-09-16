The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. UCLA Bruins in Week 4

LSU Country

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers host UCLA in Death Valley, preparing to carry Week 3 momentum.

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) gets ready for an offensive drive against South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will host the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley with the program looking to carry its momentum from Week 3.

Saturday’s contest marks UCLA’s first visit to Tiger Stadium. The teams have met on one other occasion, that coming in the 2021 season-opener when the Bruins knocked off the Tigers, 38-27, in Pasadena.

After battling back from a 17-point deficit against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Kelly and Co. are presented with an opportunity to continue trending in the right direction.

LSU vs. UCLA Game Information

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium

The Early Betting Lines: Week 4 Edition

LSU: -23 (-110)
UCLA: +23 (-110)

LSU to Win: -3600
UCLA to Win: +1500

Over 56 Points: -110
Under 56 Points: -110

*All odds via DraftKings*

Kelly's Thoughts: LSU Fighting Through Three Weeks

Defensive Growth Since Week 1

“Well, we had some complementary football. I thought some of the the big takeaways were the defensive stops that we had that when we turned the ball over. Generally, you would see that turn into a touchdown. We kept in the field goals. So, we showed that resolve defensively. Then, we started to play some complementary football where we get a stop on defense and then we score on offense, and we hadn’t done that the first couple of weeks. So, there’s improvement there."

Caden Durham Stepping Up

“Well, it sets a standard of what we’re looking for, right? I mean, I think all those backs needed to see what we’re asking them to do. Caden broke three or four tackles. That’s the nature of the SEC.You’re gonna have that extra guy coming down – that’s why you’re on scholarship, okay? Quite frankly, you got to make some of these guys miss and you got to run through some tackles. We can’t block them all the time, and he just did a really good job of showing himself today and setting a standard of what we need at that running back position problem.”

