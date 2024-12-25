The Early Betting Odds: LSU Football vs. Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will head to Houston (Tex.) for a Texas Bowl matchup against Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve next week.
LSU, winners of its last two regular-season games, brings an 8-4 overall mark into what will be the program’s third appearance in the Texas Bowl.
Baylor, with former LSU defensive coordinator Aranda at the helm, has won six straight and stands at 8-4 overall. It’s the first meeting between LSU and Baylor since the Bears posted a 21-7 win over the Tigers in the 1985 Liberty Bowl.
“The morale has been great and every guy that’s out there wants to be out there," Kelly said of bowl practice. “Practices have been lively, the guys are excited about preparing and they want the right outcome so they know they have to prepare the right way.
“It’s been fun for me as a coach and our coaches have been excited about the mindset of the group. We will have some first-time starters in this game and you’ll see that at times, but this is a group that wants to go out there and compete and they’ll compete hard.”
One of the young players getting extra work during bowl prep due to the departure of Mason Taylor and Ka’Morreun Pimpton is that of Trey’Dez Green, who has seen action at both tight end and wide receiver this year as a true freshman.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
What is the game information for next week? The early betting odds?
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Baylor Bears
*(All odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+1.5)
- Baylor: (-1.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+100)
- Baylor: (-120)
Over/Under: 59.5
The Tigers will see multiple seniors put on the purple and gold for the final time next Tuesday headlined by LSU's No. 18, Josh Williams.
The Key Participating Seniors:
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams will suit up in the purple and gold for the final time on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale against the Baylor Bears.
In what will be the final game of Williams' six-year career with the Tigers, he will play in his hometown of Houston in the Texas Bowl.
It's been a ride for the veteran, but a ride he'll cherish for the rest of his life.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang. LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander will lace up his cleats for the final time with the Tigers on Dec. 31 in the program's season finale.
"Me going out there one last time with my brothers means a lot. I cherish these memories and these moments together," Alexander said. "I just want to go out one last time and play with them."
Alexander has battled the injury bug during his career with the Bayou Bengals, but one thing is certain, the senior is elite when healthy. Now, he looks to wrap up his career on the right note.
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson will suit up for LSU's Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears.
Swinson, who wreaked havoc in 2024, will not opt out and has committed to suiting up for the program on Dec. 31 in the season finale.
"The opportunity to play one final game for LSU is amazing," Swinson said. "Just to be able to represent LSU, the three letters on that helmet and the greats that came before me. Any opportunity you get to put a helmet on and play football, you take that chance.
"I want to finish out the season with my brothers."
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder tallied 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
LSU will also have Miles Frazier and Paris Shand, among others lacing up their cleats for the final time in the program's bowl game against Baylor.
