The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in a showdown that wil have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Brian Kelly and Co. will host Kalen DeBoer's squad in Week 11 following an open date this week with the next two weeks providing sole focus on the task at hand.
After dropping a Week 9 contest to Texas A&M last weekend in College Station, the Bayou Bengals will have to quickly shake the bad taste in their mouths moving forward.
“I mean, we’ve lost our margin, right? We have no margin for error. We have to go back and look at some of the things I just talked about, right? We have to build balance within the offense," Kelly said in College Station on Saturday. "We have to be able to handle the running quarterback. The silliness of the field-goal stuff, that has got to end. That is just ridiculous. We’ll clean that up in short order. But those two things in particular."
Here's a look into the Week 11 game information, slate and early betting odds for LSU versus Alabama:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov.. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Early Betting Odds:
*(All odds according to Bet365 Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-1.5)
- Texas A&M: (+1.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-125)
- Texas A&M: (+105)
Over/Under: 59.5
Brian Kelly and Co. enter as the early favorites for the Week 11 showdown that many are prepared to call a College Football Playoff elimination game.
With the opportunity to further boost their resumé and stay alive for postseason opportunities, the Tigers will face a challenging foe on Nov. 9 in Death Valley.
Kelly opened up on what's next for the Tigers are losing in Week 9 to the Texas A&M Aggies as the program shifts gears.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team," Kelly said. "Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football.”
