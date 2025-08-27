The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Massive Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will open the 2025 season on the road at Memorial Stadium in a Week 1 matchup against Clemson.
After months of anticipation leading up to the primetime showdown, Kelly and Co. are just days away from taking the field against Dabo Swinney's crew.
It'll be a Top-10 clash between a pair of preseason National Championship contenders with the season opener set to be a tone setter.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
What are the early predictions heading into Week 1?
A look into the game information, early betting lines, computer models and an early prediction from LSU Tigers On SI.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
The Current Betting Lines:
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Matchup
SP+'s Take: LSU Falls in Week 1
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup with a 45 percent chance to win, according to Billy Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, with Nussmeier and Co. coming in as the underdogs.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Clemson has Dabo Swinney's program coming away with a 30-28 victory to open the 2025 season., according to SP+'s prediction.
The Early Prediction: Clemson vs. LSU in Week 1
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be put to the test on Saturday night with Clemson's completeness a piece that could give the Bayou Bengals fits.
On offense, it'll be quarterback Cade Klubnik looking to lead the way with his escapability a piece that will be a critical component to LSU's defensive game plan.
After tossing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions a season ago, Klubnik is one of the most productive returning signal-callers in college football.
But it's his ability as a rushing threat that could cause programs. Klubnik totaled 463 rushing yards last season on 119 carries for seven touchdowns on the ground.
LSU has a revamped defense headlined by EDGE Jack Pyburn, defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, cornerback Mansoor Delane, and the safety tandem of Tamarcus Cooley and A.J. Haulcy that will look to make a difference.
The unit will be put to the test on Saturday.
READ MORE: LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Flipping over to the other side of the ball for the Tigers and it'll be Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier preparing to lead the program's offense once again in 2025.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
But Nussmeier and Co. will have a tough task again while facing Clemson's fierce four-man front headlined by the returning tandem of TJ Parker and Peter Woods.
Parker is coming off of a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged 57 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and a whopping 11 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has wreaked havoc for Clemson's defense across his time with the program, and after setting the tone in 2024, all eyes are on what he can accomplish in 2025.
Along with Parker coming off of the edge, it'll be Woods looking to wreak havoc on the inside at defensive tackle.
READ MORE: LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he tallied 28 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his second year with the program.
LSU's offensive line has been the talk of the town after struggling during Fall Camp in Baton Rouge, and facing arguably the top defensive line unit they will take on in 2025, it presents a unique challenge.
It's a strength on weakness this Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
LSU's offensive line can be classified as the "weak link" for the Tigers while Clemson's defensive line is undoubtedly the program's strength.
How will it pan out on Saturday night in a critical Top-10 showdown to open the season?
The Early Prediction: Clemson 28, LSU 24
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.