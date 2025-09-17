The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4
No. 3 LSU will take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in a contest between a pair of in-state foes.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers will enter the Week 4 matchup in search of a balanced attack on both sides of the ball after early-season struggles offensively.
It's been no secret the LSU defense has been sensational, but in search of complementary football, all eyes will be on the offense on Saturday night.
"I feel as if we have not played our best and I feel like everyone could see that. I know that each and every week we're coming out with this 1-0 mentality," LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams said.
"I feel that will actually take us a long way but we have to focus on now. It's gonna just carry us each and every day through practice dominating practice and once we dominate practice we'll dominate on all Saturdays."
"Really just our run game. Run game, ID'ing the front, knowing the scheme better and also just being physical. I think physicality is like the biggest thing that we kind of just preach on, and we've been showing each and every week, displaying through those four quarters of football. Just critiquing those little things is gonna make us a good o-line."
Now, with Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana approaching. What are the early predictions?
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Brian Kelly's Take: Find Right Recipe on Offense
"I think it's more specific about short yardages. We had a couple of them where we came up right short at the sticks. I think that's just continuing to have an emphasis in our week of preparation on short yardage inventory plays," Kelly said.
"Last year, we were going for it on fourth down. Last year, we were taking the analytics and running that as a third and a fourth down play. So if we got to fourth and one, we were going. But this year, I'm playing it a little bit differently based upon the strength of our defense. Last year we needed to score more points.
"Now, as we move forward, we're going to need to do both. So, I think that that's really about how we operate in the week of practice in terms of developing an inventory. These are our plays. This is what we're going to look at in third and short situations."
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 98.5 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 30.5 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 75.2 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 40.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 51.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.9 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 57.1 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 36.1 percent chance to win
The Early Prediction: LSU Gets on Track Offensively
No. 3 LSU enters Saturday's contest against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions as significant favorites in Tiger Stadium.
In the program's final "tune-up" game prior to a gauntlet of SEC games, the Tigers will be in search of complementary football in Baton Rouge against an in-state foe.
This is one where the defensive unit is set to handle business and once again reach havoc - as the unit did against the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators.
But the unit can take it up a notch and shutout the Lions while also testing the depth of the roster once again with multiple true freshmen receiving opportunities to flourish.
On offense, this is one where Garrett Nussmeier and Co. can get in a rhythm and find that success that they've been searching for this season. Take the shots down field. Utilize the playmakers. It should all come together for this unit.
The expectation is that LSU wins by a significant margin in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.
The Early Prediction: LSU 45, Southeastern Louisiana 3
The Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.