The Expert Prediction: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech in the Tigers Home Opener
No. 3 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the program's home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
After a thrilling Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers, all focus has shifted with an opportunity to go "1-0" again heading into the matchup against Louisiana Tech.
LSU's manta in 2025 is going 1-0 each week with the program putting it on full display in the season opener at Clemson after debuting "1-0" warmups during pregame workouts.
"I knew the team that we had. A mature enough team that we could put that on them regardless of what the outcome would be. And we knew 1-0 was going to be where we wanted to be," Kelly said.
"You can see on the board right here there's only one game that's visible on that board, and that's Louisiana Tech. The other ones covered up from the week before, and all the others.
"It's just been a mindset that we've kept, and so the 1-0 wasn't targeted, rubbing it in Clemson's nose. This was our mantra for the year. We just want to focus one week at a time, avoid the noise, stay locked in, and do the things that we've been doing. Then we can get to 1-0 each week."
Now, heading into Week 2 it's about handling business against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. What do the expert computer models predict the score to be?
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -37.5 (-112)
- Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-102)
- Under 51.5 (-118)
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Week 2
What is SP+? According to ESPN, "in a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency that I originally created at Football Outsiders in 2008. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
"It is not a résumé ranking (hence the lack of unbeatens near the top), so it does not automatically give credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system does."
No. 3 LSU enters the Week 2 matchup as 31.4-point favorites with the expert computer model favoring the Tigers by a significant margin against an in-state foe.
The SP+ gives Kelly and Co. a 98 percent chance to win versus Louisiana Tech with a final score prediction of 41-10 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
