The Expert Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Receives Near Unanimous Pick
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 5 for a Top-15 SEC matchup against No. 13 Ole Miss with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a dogfight in Oxford with Lane Kiffin's Rebels also entering the clash with an unblemished record.
For the Bayou Bengals, all eyes will be on the defense slowing down Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Co. in a rowdy road atmosphere.
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that you know can stand up against the environment,” Kelly said. “Going on the road, we’re a much more cohesive group. The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but you know we were a little short in some areas. So we bring a defense with us now.”
Less than 24 hours until game day, the expert predictions are rolling in with a near unanimous selection ahead of the Week 5 matchup.
A look into a handful of the experts' predictions ahead of Week 5.
Josh Pate's Pick: Ole Miss Handles Business
“Give me Ole Miss to win, give me Ole Miss to cover,” he said. “There’s still some issues with this LSU team. They’ve been masked a little bit because they’ve won games, which is very good.
"I also fully believe in the theory that it’s possible for a team to have issues early in the year and get them worked out as the season goes on.
“Sometimes that happens like with Florida last year, but it was too late because they had already lost a bunch of games by the time they figured it out.
"If you can play defense like LSU has so far, maybe you don’t have to lose. Maybe you keep playing ugly and then you just end up winning.”
David Pollack's Pick: Ole Miss Gets It Done
“I think, with (Ole Miss QB) Trinidad (Chambliss), the run game and the tempo, man, I lean Ole Miss. And I think it’s 27-24. I think Ole Miss kind of wears them out, wears that good defense out, puts up enough points.
"Hotty Toddy and the Sip (are) one of the best atmospheres, the Grove, in all of college football. Trinidad, the unsung hero of college football, puts up great numbers and comes up with a clutch win for Hotty Toddy.”
The College GameDay Podcast Picks: Pete Thamel and Rece Davis
“I’m leaning LSU. I just think the class of talent at Ole Miss is not what it was last year,” Thamel said. “I say the Tigers go in and roll.”
For Davis, he remained conflicted until the buzzer when it came to logging his picks with the difficultly-level high in locking in a pick for this one.
“I’m a believer in LSU,” Davis said. “LSU has not played to its potential offensively yet. How much of that is attributable to Garrett Nussmeier‘s core injury that apparently is getting better. We’ll see. I’m going to take LSU.”
Then, near the end of the College GameDay Podcast episode, Davis ultimately swapped his pick - giving Ole Miss the nod.
Scott Van Pelt's Pick: Rebels' Offense Prevails
“Laying points to LSU feels absolutely reckless,” Van Pelt said. “But if you want to hang with the Rebs in Oxford, you’re going to need to score a bunch, and I like Ole Miss to score just a little bit more.”
In a near unanimous selection, the national media favors No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
