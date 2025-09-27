The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 Matchup
In a matchup that always delivers, No. 4 LSU will square off against Lane Kiffin and the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Top-15 Southeastern Conference showdown has stolen headlines all week with game day finally arriving in the Magnolia State with both programs looking to make a statement in Week 5.
The Bayou Bengals' defense spearheaded by coordinator Blake Baker versus Kiffin's offensive mastermind has remained a significant storyline heading into Saturday with a true strength versus strength set to take place.
“I think we’re at that point that we know each other very well," Kelly said. "I mean, this is the fourth time we’ve played against each other. Blake’s done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there’s no tricks really. It’s not like, oh, I never saw that coming.
“When you get down to it, it’s the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They’re going to get theirs. There’s no question that’s that’s a great offense.
"But I think that’s played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Oxford, Vegas has revealed the betting lines ahead of the Week 5 clash where LSU will come in as the underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 57.5 (-112)
- Under 57.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter the Week 5 showdown as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Tigers Fall in Oxford
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
Brian Kelly's Take: Rivalry Clash in Oxford
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
