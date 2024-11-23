The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13 Clash
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-3) will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Brian Kelly's program will look to snap a three-game losing streak with all focus on the Week 13 challenge in Baton Rouge.
"If you don’t win a championship here, it’s a failure. And I agree with that," LSU offensive lineman Will Cambpell said on Tuesday. "But we still have a lot to play for. I mean, 6-6 is a lot worse than 8-4, so we have to go win two more games.
"Everybody else can doubt us. But we know what we have to do to finish this year the right way and get into a good bowl game. That’s the bottom line."
Now, it's about shifting focus towards Week 13 with the program looking to flip the script and earn a victory in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-7.5)
- Vanderbilt: (+7.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-298)
- Vanderbilt: (+240)
Over/Under: 53.5
The LSU Tigers are currently a 7.5-point favorite heading into the Week 13 clash. A line that hovered around the nine-point mark a week ago, Vegas is still leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
LSU's Offensive Struggles as of Late:
The LSU Tigers' offense came into the 2024 season clicking on all cylinders, and despite a hiccup in Week 1, the program bounced back with Garrett Nussmeier at the helm.
Nussmeier and Co. rode a six-game winning streak after the season opening loss to Southern Cal with the Tigers flourishing through the air.
The Bayou Bengals averaged a whopping 36.5 points per game during the winning streak, but over the course of the last three games, the script has been flipped.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
The run game has been a struggle all year, but Nussmeier and the receiving corps picked up the slack in with the passing attack. Now, with the weight on the passing game's shoulders, the lack of rushing attack has been felt drastically.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
Nussmeier, who has been well-known for his ability to push the ball down the field with impressive deep shots, is almost exclusively throwing short passes.
The average air yards per completion: 3.3 (100th) - which has crushed the explosive play ability of the LSU offense.
Against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon, the Bayou Bengals' success rate was as low as it was against Ole Miss (34.8%), but unlike against the Rebels, the explosive plays couldn't bail them out down the stretch. LSU averaged just 4.3 yards per play, easily their lowest mark of the season.
"Everybody is working and putting in the time and the head coach has to be part of that as well. Whether it’s a business or football coaching, you can’t sit there and say it’s the coordinators. The head coach is ultimately responsible for the success of his football team and we’re not successful these last three weeks. You got to get involved.
"Obviously, I wasn’t good enough [in Week 12]. We’re going to go back to work and look at the things we need to get better at. We’re going to keep swinging. We’re going to have 22 guys out there that are going to fight for LSU and play hard these last two weeks at home.”
LSU came out the gate firing on all cylinders through the first seven weeks of the season, but over the last three games, it's been an entirely different team.
LSU has been outscored 100-35 over the last 10 quarters with the program scoring only three touchdowns on their last 27 drives.
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Weighs In:
"Surprise, surprise, I am taking Vanderbilt over LSU," McElroy said. "Vanderbilt's got a super mobile quarterback. LSU has yet to solve their problems as it relates to quarterback run game. I don't think they get right in this situation. Vanderbilt continues to climb as the No. 1 giant killer in the country."
