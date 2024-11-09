The Final Betting Odds: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 Clash
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with both programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
It'll be a Top 15 matchup in Baton Rouge with significant postseason implications on the line.
“The loser of this game says goodbye, adios to the season,” SEC Network's Paul Finebaum told 'SportsCenter.' “Not in the literal sense, but in terms of the CFP [College Football Playoff]."
“The loser will have three losses. There’s no way to get back in. There will be an SEC Championship Game. There really won’t be any hope. There’re too many schools competing for those at-large bids.”
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Final Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Alabama: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+120)
- Alabama: (-142)
Over/Under: 58.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently a three point favorite heading into the Week 11 clash. A line that hovered around the 1.5 point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tide as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Betting Trends: Week 11 Edition
Alabama is 4-4 against the spread (50%) overall this season.
LSU is 3-5 (37.5%) against the spread in 2024.
The total went over in 6 of Alabama’s last 7 road games.
LSU is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games in November.
Alabama is 12-6 against the spread in its last 18 games on a Saturday.
The total went under in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games.
The total went over in 11 of Alabama’s last 15 games.
The total went over in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games against Alabama.
Alabama has won 5 of the last 6 games against LSU on the road.
All betting trends courtesy of College Football-HQ.
What the Oddsmakers Say:
LSU has received 55% of bets to either capture a victory outright in an upset on Saturday night against the Crimson Tide or to cover the spread in a loss by a field goal or less.
The other 45% of bets that have come in this week believe Alabama will cover the three-point spread and win by a field goal or more.
When looking into the betting spread that Vegas has predicted, it believes that the Crimson Tide will take down the Bayou Bengals by a projected score of 31 to 28 in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.
The Southeastern Conference Standings:
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
