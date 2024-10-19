The Final Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 8 LSU will take the field on Saturday night for an SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a myriad of Tigers on the Week 8 Injury Report.
The Bayou Bengals have already lost running back John Emery, defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, linebacker Harold Perkins and wide receiver Kyle Parker to season-ending injuries.
Heading into Week 8, it'll be a long list of Tigers out or questionable for the Battle for the Boot in Fayetteville.
The Final Injury Report: No. 8 LSU vs. Arkansas
The LSU Report
WR Chris Hilton: Out
LSU will be without wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Kelly said on Thursday.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined since the middle of August.
Now, fast forward to Week 8 at Arkansas, Hilton will remain out for the SEC showdown against the Razorbacks.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said on Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update on Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him OUT for Week 8.
OL Tyree Adams: Out
LSU redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Tyree Adams will be out for the foreseeable future after having surgery for "what would be considered a sports hernia," Brian Kelly said during his Thursday press conference.
Adams worked through most of pregame on Saturday night in preparation for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, but suddenly went out after suffering the injury.
"I've never seen it happen in over 30 years," Kelly said. "Guy who took all the reps with the second group and physically in good shape lifting weights, and had this happen in pre game warm ups. It's too bad."
The youngster posted on social media on Wednesday that he underwent a successful surgery and was listed on the Southeastern Conference's Injury Report.
He's the "sixth man," or first one off the bench for the Tigers when needed, but will now be sidelined or the foreseeable future after undergoing the operation.
WR CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels was out for Saturday night's thriller after reaggravating a knee injury he suffered in the past. Despite initial tests coming back positive, Daniels remained sidelined to continue recovering.
Now, moving forward to Arkansas week, Daniels has "a good chance of playing" on Saturday night in Fayetteville with the veteran wideout trending in the right direction, according to Brian Kelly.
"Daniels practiced and looked good. We'll list him as probable for Saturday," Kelly said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
All signs point towards Daniels suiting up for LSU in Week 8.
The Arkansas Report
QB Taylen Green: Active
Arkansas signal-caller Taylen Green, who suffered a knee injury in Week 6 against the Tennessee Volunteers, is active for Saturday night against LSU. He was not listed on the Week 8 Injury Report.
Pittman detailed on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference that Green has practiced, "but is still not at full speed. We'll have to see if he can get there. But we've been encouraged by his progression this week."
Green has had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this season. He's 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference. Green also has five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
The dual-threat ability is what has made him such a challenging quarterback to defend with Green already rushing for 326 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Now, he's set to suit up on Saturday night.
The Full Injury Report:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
