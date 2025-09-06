The Final Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a non-conference clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the home opener.
No. 3 LSU is fresh off of a critical Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers with the program now eyeing its first 2-0 start since the 2019 season.
Now, with kickoff inching closer, Kelly and Co. are looking forward to the opportunity to take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night.
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.
"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
In Week 2, LSU will be without a rotation wide receiver after suffering a hand injury. What's the timeframe for a return?
The Availability Report: Week 2 Edition
OUT: WR Destyn Hill
During the winter Transfer Portal window, LSU added Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill after making the move to Baton Rouge after two seasons in Tallahassee.
The New Orleans (La.) native has had a unique college path to this point, but is now back in his home-state where he's impressed the LSU coaching staff to this point.
"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said in March.
"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."
Hill has suffered a fractured left hand and will be out for the program's Week 2 matchup against Louisiana Tech, Kelly confirmed on Monday.
The Florida State transfer has undergone surgery and had a plate put in his hand to stabilize the injury. There is optimism that Hill could return in Week 3 when LSU hosts the Florida Gators.
Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers in Week 2 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night against Louisiana Tech.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.