The Final Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the program eyeing its first 4-0 start since the 2019 season.
Brian Kelly and Co. are off to the Bayou Bengals' best start under his watch after victories over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators.
Heading into Week 4, LSU will be looking to play complementary football after the defense has carried significant weight across the first three weeks.
"I think they're just focused on being technically sound," Kelly said of the LSU Tigers' offense.
"We have a lot of players who don't have a ton of experience so really making sure that technique they need to use on Saturday, is present during the week. Being demanding that's what they pay attention to and I thought they did a great job this week."
The Injury Report: Week 4
No. 1: QB Garrett Nussmeier - Active
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is dealing with a torso injury, Brian Kelly revealed this week.
Nussmeier is 69-for-106 on passing attempts with 689 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interception across the first three weeks of the season.
LSU's shot-caller revealed a final update on Nussmeier during his final press conference leading up to Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.
“We had to limit a lot of things we did the first three, four weeks, and he’s finally coming to practice feeling good and getting into a good rhythm," Kelly said.
"This was his best week of practice. So, we want him to go and play the game at a level where he’s comfortable. To hold him back, really, at this point, would not be the right thing for him.
“He’s excited to play because he feels so much better. I don’t want to say he’s back to the Garrett Nussmeier but there were a lot of things that he couldn’t do that he had to adjust to.
"It’s good that he’s back and doing the things and throwing the football the way he feels and comfortably.”
No. 2: TE Trey'Dez Green - Questionable
In Week 2, LSU starting tight end Trey'Dez Green was rolled up on where he immediately grabbed his knee and was assisted to the medical tent in the fourth quarter.
Green suffered a sprained MCL and missed Week 3 against Florida. Leading into this Saturday against Southeastern, he'll be listed as questionable.
“TreyDez was out at practice today, moving around, we threw him the ball a little bit,” Kelly said. “I would say he is questionable.”
No. 3: LB West Weeks - Doubtful
LSU linebacker West Weeks suffered a calf strain in Week 3 against Florida where he missed the fourth quarter against the Gators.
The expectation is that Weeks will be held out against Southeastern Louisiana with Davhon Keys and Tylen Singleton set to receive significant run.
